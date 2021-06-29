Francis B. Talbert, Sr.
Francis Braden Talbert, Sr., age 86, of Stafford, VA passed away Saturday June 26, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family.
He was born on January 2, 1935 in Springfield, VA the son of the late Clarence P. and Lena F. (Stout) Talbert. He was the owner of Talbert Trucking Company. He served in the US Army and was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church.
He is survived by his loving wife, Rita S. Talbert; one son, Francis B. Talbert, Jr and wife Eileen of Reston, VA; two daughters, Lena Delada German and husband James of Stafford, VA and Deborah Anne Eastes and husband Jamey of Stafford, VA; three grandchildren, James Francis German, Christopher Allen German and Deladis Nichole German; two great grandchildren, James Francis German, Jr and Ellanoir Comer.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford where funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Thursday, July 1, 2021 with Rev. Floyd Frye Jr officiating. Interment will follow at Rock Hill Baptist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 29, 2021.