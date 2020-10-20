Frank "Pappy" Bullock



Frank "Pappy" Bullock, 81 of Stafford County passed away peacefully on October 15, 2020 at his residence with his loving family by his side. Pappy was a hard working fisherman for over 65 years & a member of the Patawomeck Indian Tribe. He loved animals, bird watching, cooking & most of all spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren & great grandchildren. He was loved by many and will be missed very much.



Survivors include his wife Shirley of 58 years. Son's Mitchy (Peggy), Justin (Angela), daughter Dena (Steve) grandchildren Shawn, Casey, Bailey, Gavin & Ashlynn, Step grandchildren Ryan & Evan, Great Grandchildren Josalyn, Macey & Myles, Step Great Grandchildren Kylee & Dylan. Siblings Boodie (Billy), Laney (LD), Milly (Mickey), Tina, Dootsie & several nieces, nephews & cousins.



Pappy was preceded in death by his parents Gordon & Ethel "Peg", siblings Jack, Bolegs & Delma Bullock, Tunk & Spencer Jett, Peggy Sullivan & Shiney Blakely.



Due to Covid there will not be a memorial service. The immediate family will have a private celebration of life. Please keep the fond memories of Pappy you have of him throughout the years of his life.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 20, 2020.