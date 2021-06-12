Frank C Coleman
Frank C.. Coleman, of Sparta, VA entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 21108 Bagby Rd. Bowling Green, VA 22427. Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.