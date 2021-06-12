Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank C. Coleman
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
16476 Richmond Turnpike
Bowling Green, VA
Frank C Coleman

Frank C.. Coleman, of Sparta, VA entered into eternal rest on June 7, 2021 in Fredericksburg, VA. A viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Jerusalem Baptist Church, 21108 Bagby Rd. Bowling Green, VA 22427. Celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 14, 2021 at the church with a viewing one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Online condolences may be submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
13
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church
21108 Bagby Rd., Bowling Green, VA
Jun
14
Viewing
10:00a.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church
VA
Jun
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
C.W. Edwards Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by C.W. Edwards Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.