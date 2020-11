Frank Martinelli



Frank Martinelli passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of October 27, 2020 with his wife by his side. Services in Stafford were family only. Frank will be cremated and returned to Rome New York where he was born and raised. His wife wishes to thank all medical personnel in the ER and on the 3rd floor of Stafford Hospital for everything they did.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 3, 2020.