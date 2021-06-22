Frank Mason Rhody Jr.
Seneca - Frank Mason Rhody Jr., 70, husband of Shirley Bean Rhody, passed away Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was the son of the late Frank Mason Rhody and Gladys Marie Bradley. Frank worked in construction as a contractor with the State Department. Frank enjoyed wood working, and was known for his help at the former Sister's Restaurant of Salem, South Carolina. Frank is survived by his wife, and a son; Stacey Rhody (Brandi) of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Nichole Rhody Basham (Steve) of King George, VA; two step sons; two brothers; and one sister; mother of his children, Diane Green of Fairview Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, McKayla Rhody, Mason Rhody, and Sydney Basham; and five step-grandchildren. No formal service will be held at this time. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's memory to the Oconee County Human Society, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 22, 2021.