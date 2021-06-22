Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank Mason Rhody Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Sandifer Funeral Home
512 East Main Street
Westminster, SC
Frank Mason Rhody Jr.

Seneca - Frank Mason Rhody Jr., 70, husband of Shirley Bean Rhody, passed away Saturday, June 19th, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Fredericksburg, Virginia, and was the son of the late Frank Mason Rhody and Gladys Marie Bradley. Frank worked in construction as a contractor with the State Department. Frank enjoyed wood working, and was known for his help at the former Sister's Restaurant of Salem, South Carolina. Frank is survived by his wife, and a son; Stacey Rhody (Brandi) of Tampa, Florida; daughter, Nichole Rhody Basham (Steve) of King George, VA; two step sons; two brothers; and one sister; mother of his children, Diane Green of Fairview Beach, Virginia; three grandchildren, McKayla Rhody, Mason Rhody, and Sydney Basham; and five step-grandchildren. No formal service will be held at this time. The family is at their respective homes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Frank's memory to the Oconee County Human Society, PO Box 966, West Union, SC 29696. Condolences may be expressed online by visiting www.sandiferfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 22, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Sandifer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sandifer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Frank (Dink) was my cousin. I have always had good thoughts of him. Rest In Peace Dink. I will love you forever and ever. I Will one day be with you in Heaven.
Mary Lou Clayton
Family
June 24, 2021
I had known Frank for over 50 years.He used to live just down the road from me. Frank and my sister were classmates.He was a good man and will be missed
Junior Carneal
Friend
June 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results