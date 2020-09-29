We first meet Charlie and Jo Ann is 1991 at Arlington Church. They both were the sweetest people you could ever hope to know. Charlie and I became close friends over the years which is a friendship I will treasure always. I can say that a have met very few men like Charlie, he was so genuine and honest. Charlie cared for everyone and disliked nobody. Charlie's life was a very full one helping other people at all times like the scout motto says. We shared many of stories of our days as scoutmasters and I have scouting items that Charlie gave me that are priceless to me. I will miss you but never forget you Charlie. Lovingly Your Friend Steve

Steve & Brenda Vandergriff & Family September 28, 2020