Freda Gouldman Barr
Freda Gouldman Barr

Freda Gouldman Barr, 90, of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Poets Walk.

Survivors include her son, Donald Steven Barr (Shirley); daughter Julie Combs (Gordon); five grandchildren Thomas Steven Barr (Cat), James Clark Barr (Crystal), Corinne Zitz Taylor (Richard), Nikki Combs Howell (Garrett), and Charles Drumheller; and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Barr; mother Muriel Gouldman; and grandson, David Drumheller.

A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, December 21 at Covenant Funeral Service Chapel, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ferry Farm Baptist Church, 1 Westmoreland Dr. Fredericksburg, VA 22405, or to DAV (Disabled American Veterans), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.
Susan J. Watters-Merica
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry we will not be able to attend your Mom´s service. I will treasure all of the many wonderful memories our families shared and their special friendship that lasted a lifetime. Much love to all of you, she was a special lady
Susan and Ralph Merica
December 13, 2020
Julie and family: I am heartbroken over the passing of Freda. I am confident that she and Mom and Donnie and Daddy are happily reunited again. All my love, Wendy.
Wendy Atkins Broadfoot
December 13, 2020
