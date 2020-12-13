Menu
Frederic J. Bishop Jr.
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Frederic J Bishop, Jr.

Frederic John Bishop, Jr., age 73, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on October 12, 1947 in Jamestown, NY the son of the late Frederic J. and Mildred (Williams) Bishop, Sr. He was a retired Dispatcher for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Department. He also was retired from the US Navy.

Survivors include his loving wife, Christina M. Bishop; one son, Frederic J. Bishop III of Caroline County, VA; one daughter, Amy Hoak of King George, VA; four grandchildren, Anthony Bishop, Austin Hoak, Caitlyn Jett, Mya Tipton; one deceased grandson, Andrew Jett.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthonpsonfredericksburg.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
Triangle, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Your steadfast nature was always inspiring
Pete J
December 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May Fred Rest In Peace. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.
Tammy Munsee
December 14, 2020
Our prayers and sympathy go out to the Bishop family. May you and your loved ones find peace knowing Fred is at rest. While we had not seen him in a while due to various circumstances, we will always remember his pleasant and quiet demeanor. May Fred rest in peace.
denise & Gordon Ball
December 13, 2020
