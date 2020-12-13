Frederic J Bishop, Jr.
Frederic John Bishop, Jr., age 73, of Fredericksburg, VA passed away Thursday, December 10, 2020 at his residence.
He was born on October 12, 1947 in Jamestown, NY the son of the late Frederic J. and Mildred (Williams) Bishop, Sr. He was a retired Dispatcher for the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Department. He also was retired from the US Navy.
Survivors include his loving wife, Christina M. Bishop; one son, Frederic J. Bishop III of Caroline County, VA; one daughter, Amy Hoak of King George, VA; four grandchildren, Anthony Bishop, Austin Hoak, Caitlyn Jett, Mya Tipton; one deceased grandson, Andrew Jett.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 1:30pm Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to your favorite charity
Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthonpsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 13, 2020.