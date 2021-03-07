Dear Melva and Fred's family: I worked with Melva at Germanna from 1992-1997. My husband, Ken, and I live in Raleigh, NC now but have stayed in touch and several times spent the night in their home. We LOVED these people and will truly miss them in our lives. I always said that if I had cancer or a deadly disease, Melva would be the first person I would call. She was a fighter!! I can't remember when I called Fred last, but I think it was the Saturday before he died. What a fun conversation we had... thus I was shocked to hear of his passing. They both suffered, they took care of each other, they are together once again. Despite all you did for Fred after Melva passed, we know there is so much to do as you say goodbye to this wonderful couple. God bless you . They will be in our memories for the rest of our lives...

Nanci Christians March 9, 2021