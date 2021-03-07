Frederick J. Wendehack
On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Frederick J. Wendehack, husband, father and grandfather, of Locust Grove, Virginia, passed away at the age of 86. Fred was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1952. Following his decorated service in the Armed Forces in Korea, Fred graduated in 1960 with a degree in Business and Public Administration from the University of Maryland. He retired from a successful career at the General Services Administration, where he served as Assistant Inspector General for Inspections.Fred was an avid gardener with a green thumb for roses and azaleas. He loved his dogs and his horse. He especially enjoyed living on the lake where he boated, fished, and spent many happy days working on home improvement projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick C. and Christine B. Wendehack and his beloved wife of 40 years, Melva. He is survived by his brother Paul Wendehack (wife Robin), sister Debbie Davis, his daughters, Lyn Kuzminsky (husband Jerry) and Carol Mahoney (husband Kevin), grandchildren Jen, Mike, and Joe Kuzminsky and Julia Mahoney, step-daughter Robyn Boothe, and step grandchildren Kaleb and Jarid Soldz.
The funeral service was private and internment took place at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Locust Grove, Virginia. If people would like to remember Fred, the family invites donations to local food banks or a favorite charity
in his name. Online condolences and fond memories of Fred may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.