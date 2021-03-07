Menu
Frederick J. Wendehack
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School
FUNERAL HOME
Laurel Hill Funeral Home - Spotsylvania
10127 Plank Road
Spotsylvania, VA
Frederick J. Wendehack

On Tuesday, February 23, 2021, Frederick J. Wendehack, husband, father and grandfather, of Locust Grove, Virginia, passed away at the age of 86. Fred was born in Washington, D.C., grew up in Bethesda, Maryland and graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School in 1952. Following his decorated service in the Armed Forces in Korea, Fred graduated in 1960 with a degree in Business and Public Administration from the University of Maryland. He retired from a successful career at the General Services Administration, where he served as Assistant Inspector General for Inspections.Fred was an avid gardener with a green thumb for roses and azaleas. He loved his dogs and his horse. He especially enjoyed living on the lake where he boated, fished, and spent many happy days working on home improvement projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frederick C. and Christine B. Wendehack and his beloved wife of 40 years, Melva. He is survived by his brother Paul Wendehack (wife Robin), sister Debbie Davis, his daughters, Lyn Kuzminsky (husband Jerry) and Carol Mahoney (husband Kevin), grandchildren Jen, Mike, and Joe Kuzminsky and Julia Mahoney, step-daughter Robyn Boothe, and step grandchildren Kaleb and Jarid Soldz.

The funeral service was private and internment took place at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Locust Grove, Virginia. If people would like to remember Fred, the family invites donations to local food banks or a favorite charity in his name. Online condolences and fond memories of Fred may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Dear Melva and Fred's family: I worked with Melva at Germanna from 1992-1997. My husband, Ken, and I live in Raleigh, NC now but have stayed in touch and several times spent the night in their home. We LOVED these people and will truly miss them in our lives. I always said that if I had cancer or a deadly disease, Melva would be the first person I would call. She was a fighter!! I can't remember when I called Fred last, but I think it was the Saturday before he died. What a fun conversation we had... thus I was shocked to hear of his passing. They both suffered, they took care of each other, they are together once again. Despite all you did for Fred after Melva passed, we know there is so much to do as you say goodbye to this wonderful couple. God bless you . They will be in our memories for the rest of our lives...
Nanci Christians
March 9, 2021
