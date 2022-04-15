Frederick James Whetzel
Frederick J. Whetzel, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home. He was born on November 20, 1930 in Brentsville to the late Tracy Spitzer and Jesse James Whetzel.
Frederick was a member of Hollywood Church of the Brethren and American Legion Post 55, Fredericksburg. He held both local and statewide positions in American Legion. Frederick was a Navy Veteran and Scout Leader. He retired after 30 years working as a draftsman for Sullivan, Donahoe, and Ingalls. Frederick enjoyed train travel and was an antique car enthusiast. He was a longtime member of the Fredericksburg Antique Car Club.
Survivors include his loving wife, Sherry; son Brian and his partner, Barb Pickel; step-son John Ketchum (Kristina); step-daughter Tina Plante; brother Caspar Whetzel; special niece Tammy Whetzel Coe; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by his son, Keith Whetzel; sister Mattie Speakes; and brothers Benjamin Thomas Whetzel and Ira Whetzel.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Hollywood Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hollywood Church of the Brethren, 225 Ferry Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 15, 2022.