Frederick J. Whetzel, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Hollywood Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.
Brian, My deepest sympathies to you on the passing of your Dad. I will always remember him as a patient and gentle man.
Chris Clore
April 15, 2022
Brian and family, may you sense God's comfort today and in the days ahead.
Malcolm L. Taylor
April 15, 2022
Brian, please accept my condolences on the passing of your Dad. I have fond memories of him from years ago. Loss is hard. Even when it´s in the natural order of things. Be good to yourself during this time.