Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick J. Whetzel
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Frederick J. Whetzel

Frederick J. Whetzel, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at his home.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at Hollywood Church of the Brethren. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 16, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
19
Service
10:00a.m.
Hollywood Church of the Brethren
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Brian, My deepest sympathies to you on the passing of your Dad. I will always remember him as a patient and gentle man.
Chris Clore
April 15, 2022
Brian and family, may you sense God's comfort today and in the days ahead.
Malcolm L. Taylor
April 15, 2022
Brian, please accept my condolences on the passing of your Dad. I have fond memories of him from years ago. Loss is hard. Even when it´s in the natural order of things. Be good to yourself during this time.
Mollie Raymond Creasey
April 15, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results