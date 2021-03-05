Fredric Brown
Fredric Neal Brown, 87, of Dahlgren, VA passed away peacefully at The Laurels of Willow Creek in Richmond, VA, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Brown. Survivors include his son, Steve Brown, of Dahlgren, VA and daughter, Linda Meador (Larry), of Roanoke, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mackenzie Patterson (Gray), Cameron Meador, and Courtney Brown plus many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no viewing or graveside services.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 5, 2021.