Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fredric Brown
Fredric Brown

Fredric Neal Brown, 87, of Dahlgren, VA passed away peacefully at The Laurels of Willow Creek in Richmond, VA, on Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was preceded in death by his son, Scott Brown. Survivors include his son, Steve Brown, of Dahlgren, VA and daughter, Linda Meador (Larry), of Roanoke, VA. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Mackenzie Patterson (Gray), Cameron Meador, and Courtney Brown plus many nieces, nephews, and friends. Due to the current pandemic, there will be no viewing or graveside services.

Online condolences for the family may be shared at www.storkefuneralhome.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
My Dad, Chester Olive, Sr. and his Cousin Warren Pounds offer their Condolences. They both grew up with "Downtown" Fred Brown and have very fond memories of time spent together. RIP Fred.
Chet Olive
March 8, 2021
I grew up in Dahlgren and everyone in Dahlgren knew everyone else. I knew Fred and his family and friends have my sympathy and condolences.
Alan Pounds
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results