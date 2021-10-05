Gabriella Rose Randhahn
Gabriella Rose Randhahn, 25, of Mineral VA passed away unexpectedly on September 30th, 2021.
Born on August 7, 1996 in Fredericksburg VA, Gabby lived life fully; as an adventurer and animal lover. She had a fearless nature and loved spending time with her close-knit family. Her adventurous spirit began at an early age and wove through her life. By age 6, life centered around horses, and continued through competition riding, as a groom, and as a Veterinarian's Assistant. Her best friend, Dozer, will forever be thankful that she loved to rescue animals. In honor of Gabby's love of animals, donations to the Fredericksburg SPCA would thrill both Gabby and Dozer.
After graduating from Riverbend High School, she continued her education at Germanna Community College, earning her Associates Degree, and later receiving her Bachelor's Degree at James Madison University in Political Science.
Studying abroad in Florence, Italy during the years at JMU, her love of travel piqued an interest in flying and she began flight training to become a pilot.
She lived for the moment and seized new opportunities and challenges whenever possible. A talented and curious person, Gabby had countless hobbies. She enjoyed Art, whether through getting a new tattoo or creating stained glass. Her other notable accomplishments included water sports, riding her motorcycle, hiking the Shenandoah Valley, traveling and spending time with her best friend, Dozer.
She recently started a management trainee program with Sherwin Williams. Gabby enjoyed meeting new people and was genuinely interested and vested in her friendships. Her friendly nature bloomed in her new job and she quickly became a customer favorite.
She is survived by her parents, Tanya Matrai Wright and stepfather Ashton B Wright III; her sister Heidi Randhahn (Gordon Cowan); as well as her beloved pets, Dozer and Rona. Additional survivors include: father; Bernard Randhahn, aunts: Petra Matrai, Karen Boheen, Heather Randhahn, Shelly Wright (K.C); uncles: Andreas Randhahn; cousins: Max, Emily, Mercedes, and Daniel Randhahn; grandparents Ashton and Lucy Wright and step-sister, Fallon Wright. Preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Jeno and Sonja Matrai.
Gabby possessed a natural connectedness with people. Others were drawn to her considerate, caring and accepting demeanor. She is survived by many friends that loved her dearly and are truly considered extended family.
Ralph Waldo Emerson wrote, "It's not the length of life, but depth of life." Gabby's adventures in her short 25 years exceeded that of what most would live in 70 years. Her wish for those she left behind would be to be kind, persevere, and love one another as deeply as Gabby.
Services will be held privately.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 5, 2021.