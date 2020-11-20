Gail Franklin Peapples, Jr.
Gail Franklin Peapples, Jr., 80, of Summerville, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Summerville Medical Center.
Gail was born on September 2, 1940 in Benton Harbor, MI son of the late Gail F. Peapples, Sr. and Adah Secor. He was a long time member, treasurer and president of NARFE. He Served in the US Marines and Retired from the Justice Department FBI.
Survivors including his wife are: two daughters: Petrie Montgomery (Jay) of Leesburg, GA and Paige Delaney (Allan) of Charlotte, NC; one son: Patrick Peapples (Rebecca) of Fredericksburg, VA; eight grandchildren: Merrilee, Jacob, Caroline Mei, Joshua, Sarah, Patrick, Jr. Hayden and Evelynn.
