Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gary Russell Garrett II
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Gary Russell Garrett II

Gary Russell Garrett II, 49, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at home. He had been cared for by his loving family.

Gary graduated from Courtland High School. He was a member of the football team during the "RAW MEAT" era. As a self-taught bass player, Gary played with a few local bands, but was best known for his part in the band "Bad Habits."

Gary worked for the U.S. Government for almost 25 years. He also owned a successful lawn business, "Just Grass."

He is survived by his child, "G" Garrett III; mom Laura (Sligh); step-dad Don Canaday; sister Leila Abel; father Gary R. Garrett; Nanny Christine Garrett; loving pit-bull Guilo; and other family members.

Because of Gary's love for his pit-bulls, Nitro and Guilo, in lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to RACCFoundation.org in memory of Gary Garrett/Team Tommie.

Services will be private.

Gary,

Your charm, humor, and kind, loving ways will be missed. We will love you forever.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Covenant Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
I am so sorry for your loss. Please give my love to Aunt Christine.
Peggy Heflin (Pedro's wife)
Family
January 27, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results