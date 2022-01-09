Gary Russell Garrett II
Gary Russell Garrett II, 49, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at home. He had been cared for by his loving family.
Gary graduated from Courtland High School. He was a member of the football team during the "RAW MEAT" era. As a self-taught bass player, Gary played with a few local bands, but was best known for his part in the band "Bad Habits."
Gary worked for the U.S. Government for almost 25 years. He also owned a successful lawn business, "Just Grass."
He is survived by his child, "G" Garrett III; mom Laura (Sligh); step-dad Don Canaday; sister Leila Abel; father Gary R. Garrett; Nanny Christine Garrett; loving pit-bull Guilo; and other family members.
Because of Gary's love for his pit-bulls, Nitro and Guilo, in lieu of flowers, please consider a tax-deductible donation to RACCFoundation.org
in memory of Gary Garrett/Team Tommie.
Services will be private.
Gary,
Your charm, humor, and kind, loving ways will be missed. We will love you forever.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 9, 2022.