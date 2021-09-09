Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Gary Garrison
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Gary Garrison

Gary Garrison went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was the son of Leroy and Frances Garrison who lived in Fredericksburg. Gary was a multi-sport athlete at James Monroe High School. He supported his country throughout his time in the United States Air Force. Gary was a proud and active member of Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship. When not spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren or being in church, he loved fishing as well as playing card and board games.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Anne-Marie; his two children, Stephen Garrison (Kerry) and Christine Rosario (Luis); and his loving sister, Gail Sims. Gary was known as Pop to his grandchildren, Peter, Benjamin, Reagan, Ryan and Logan.

His memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2PM at Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship, 708 Prince Edward Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship
VA
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We remember Gary as a most loving and faithful cousin. Our hearts are with you, Anne-Marie, Stephen, Christine, Gail, and all of your wonderful families. May Gary rest in peace and rise in glory.
Catherine & Brian Dubas
Family
September 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss. My wife & I knew Gary from sshool. I went to I believe his birthday party when he lived on Franklin St.
donald j rosebro janice b rosebro
School
September 10, 2021
Dear Anne-Marie, Stephen and Christine, We were so sorry to hear of Gary's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you. May God bless you, during this most difficult time.
Gail & BJ
Family
September 9, 2021
