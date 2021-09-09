Gary Garrison
Gary Garrison went to be with the Lord, Thursday, September 2, 2021. He was the son of Leroy and Frances Garrison who lived in Fredericksburg. Gary was a multi-sport athlete at James Monroe High School. He supported his country throughout his time in the United States Air Force. Gary was a proud and active member of Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship. When not spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren or being in church, he loved fishing as well as playing card and board games.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Anne-Marie; his two children, Stephen Garrison (Kerry) and Christine Rosario (Luis); and his loving sister, Gail Sims. Gary was known as Pop to his grandchildren, Peter, Benjamin, Reagan, Ryan and Logan.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 2PM at Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship, 708 Prince Edward Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 9, 2021.