Gary Edward Graham
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
Gary Edward Graham

Gary Edward Graham departed this life on February 19, 2021.

Born March 1, 1948 in San Francisco, California, Gary was the son of Colonel Ralph and Mavis Graham. The family was based in New York and Hawaii before settling in El Paso, Texas where Gary graduated from Eastwood High School and then the University of Texas at El Paso.

He began his career as a medical technologist in the 1970's; was a pioneer in the echocardiology marketplace and eventually transitioned to computer software management. Gary was most proud of his final career as a middle school physical science and chemistry teacher. He inspired his students, led them to Virginia Science Bowl championships and spent summers at the Department of Energy Jefferson Labs mentoring interns and helping teachers build their instructional skills. Gary was an active member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church where for years he taught pre-school Sunday School and faithfully served Thursday Night Community Dinners. He had two personal indulgences: driving his Corvette with his friends at the Battlefield Corvette Club and flying his radio-controlled planes with the Fredericksburg Area RC Club.

Above all else, Gary loved his family. For 47 years he loved, supported, challenged, and laughed with his wife and partner, Susan. He adored his children and was so proud of the adults they have grown up to be: Kevin Graham of New York City, and Rebecca Cogley (Kevin) and grandson Ben of King George. He is also survived by his sister, Penny Estrada; and many family members and friends.

To respect the health and safety of us all a memorial service will be live streamed from Fredericksburg Baptist Church (https://www.fxbgbaptist.org/) at 10:00 on Monday, March 1, Gary's 73rd birthday. We will gather to celebrate Gary's life when we can be together safely.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
live streamed from Fredericksburg Baptist Church ( https://www.fxbgbaptist.org/ )
VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
NORMA ZITZ
March 15, 2021
Instagram PE New York
March 5, 2021
Enjoyed working a few summers with Gary at the William and Mary Applied Research Center on The Jefferson Lab site. He was a great person, I´m so sorry for your loss.
Richard Proper
March 4, 2021
I considered Gary a great friend. I flew airplanes with him many time as well as doing work for him at his home. My fondest memory is when he was named Teacher os the year and we surprised him with a cake at the flying field . He did not know we knew ( Thank you Susan) . Also he drove all the way to my store in Caroline just to show me his Corvette. Sure will miss you Gary. My prayers for Susan and the entire family :(
Gary Stone
March 3, 2021
Mike Kozicki
March 2, 2021
Garry is going to be deeply missed me and dad really enjoyed sitting there with him at the RC feld talking was able to learn a lot from him over the years
Kasey and Keith Campbell
March 1, 2021
John & Jennifer Torrey
March 1, 2021
Our prayers go out to Gary´s family at this sad time. Evan after his health started to fail, it was alway a pleasure to see Gary at the flying field. He was so good at bringing a smile to anyone he spoke to. He will always be an inspiration to us, as his attitude was always positive, even during bad times. He will truly be missed by everyone that knew him.
Rob & Teri Bussler
March 1, 2021
Dear Susan, Kevin and Rebecca, I am very very sorry to hear of your loss. Gary was a great friend. I hope I can be remembered as great as a man as he was.
Jeffrey L. Adams
March 1, 2021
Gary was a great guy. Condolences to Suzie and the Graham family.
Al and Margaret McCloud, ACCC and BCC
February 27, 2021
Sending prayers to give comfort to the family during this sad time.
Sydney Chichester
February 26, 2021
The Heavens rejoice with that née angel~ Gary~ in Heaven while those on Earth will miss and remember him. Go peacefully good and kind servant of Christ.... Trooper Eternal With love & care ~ Whit & Carolyn
Whit and Carolyn Drake
February 26, 2021
Dear Susan, Kevin and Rebecca, So very very sorry to hear of Gary's passing. In years past, always enjoyed being in his company - such a friendly, lovely gentleman. May all your wonderful family memories be of comfort to you. Remembering all of you with fondness - Noreen, Bob and Family
Noreen Crowley
February 26, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Enjoyed working with Gary at Chancellor Middle School. Thoughts and prayers to you. God Bless
Sue Leiss
February 26, 2021
Clara and I cherish our memories of Gary.
Jack Whitis
February 26, 2021
Showing 1 - 15 of 15 results