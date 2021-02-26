I considered Gary a great friend. I flew airplanes with him many time as well as doing work for him at his home. My fondest memory is when he was named Teacher os the year and we surprised him with a cake at the flying field . He did not know we knew ( Thank you Susan) . Also he drove all the way to my store in Caroline just to show me his Corvette. Sure will miss you Gary. My prayers for Susan and the entire family :(

Gary Stone March 3, 2021