Gary Edward Graham
Gary Edward Graham departed this life on February 19, 2021.
Born March 1, 1948 in San Francisco, California, Gary was the son of Colonel Ralph and Mavis Graham. The family was based in New York and Hawaii before settling in El Paso, Texas where Gary graduated from Eastwood High School and then the University of Texas at El Paso.
He began his career as a medical technologist in the 1970's; was a pioneer in the echocardiology marketplace and eventually transitioned to computer software management. Gary was most proud of his final career as a middle school physical science and chemistry teacher. He inspired his students, led them to Virginia Science Bowl championships and spent summers at the Department of Energy Jefferson Labs mentoring interns and helping teachers build their instructional skills. Gary was an active member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church where for years he taught pre-school Sunday School and faithfully served Thursday Night Community Dinners. He had two personal indulgences: driving his Corvette with his friends at the Battlefield Corvette Club and flying his radio-controlled planes with the Fredericksburg Area RC Club.
Above all else, Gary loved his family. For 47 years he loved, supported, challenged, and laughed with his wife and partner, Susan. He adored his children and was so proud of the adults they have grown up to be: Kevin Graham of New York City, and Rebecca Cogley (Kevin) and grandson Ben of King George. He is also survived by his sister, Penny Estrada; and many family members and friends.
To respect the health and safety of us all a memorial service will be live streamed from Fredericksburg Baptist Church (https://www.fxbgbaptist.org/
) at 10:00 on Monday, March 1, Gary's 73rd birthday. We will gather to celebrate Gary's life when we can be together safely.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gary's memory may be made to Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2021.