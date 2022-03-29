Gary Moragne, 77, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on March 5, 2022.
Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Moragne; sons, Garfield, and Marvin (Yasuko); daughters, Margo and Mollie; bonus children, Eric Brockman, Paulette Brockman, Lynneides Brockman and Levan Walker; sisters, Gertrude (Eugene) Walters, Diane Morris and Veronica Garris; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Church of Christ at Dale City, 13130 Hillendale Drive, Woodbridge, VA, 22193, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 29, 2022.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
1
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
1
Interment
1:30p.m.
Quantico National Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Linda Hawkins
Friend
March 24, 2022
You're in my heart and thoughts at this time. I hope you always hold onto the warm and wonderful memories you shared together, and that they continue to bring you comfort and peace. Love Doris & Eddie Penn
March 24, 2022
May God continues to strengthen you and your family Margo. The Parks Family
Dorothy Parks
Friend
March 23, 2022
Thank you for being a uncle to me
MarcellaMarcella Bevans
Family
March 23, 2022
You will be missed Dad! I will always remember you and Freddy Jr watching Mighty Joe Young together. He still talks about that movie. I love you and know that you will be watching over all of us acquired kids and grandkids.
Louise Young
Friend
March 20, 2022
Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathy for your loss! Love & Peace, Daniel & Linda Hawkins
Linda Hawkins
Friend
March 17, 2022
I can only think of MasterGuns Moragne as I saw him last. A sterling Sharpe Marine with all those stripes! Having grown up with his children they were to me the neighborhood parents. Everybody loved them as they loved us kids on the base. His loss is very sad and my thoughts, prayers and condolences are to his legacies he left behind and family. Semper Fi Master Guns until we are all together again.
Donovan Saadiq
Student
March 11, 2022
Sorry for your loss. My prayers go out to the family. He will truly be missed. R.I.P
Lashunda Cato
Friend
March 9, 2022
