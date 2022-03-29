Gary Moragne



Gary Moragne, 77, of Spotsylvania, VA, departed this life on March 5, 2022.



Gary is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Moragne; sons, Garfield, and Marvin (Yasuko); daughters, Margo and Mollie; bonus children, Eric Brockman, Paulette Brockman, Lynneides Brockman and Levan Walker; sisters, Gertrude (Eugene) Walters, Diane Morris and Veronica Garris; 12 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held at Church of Christ at Dale City, 13130 Hillendale Drive, Woodbridge, VA, 22193, on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 10 AM followed by the funeral service at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 29, 2022.