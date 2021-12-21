Geneva Jean Hackler
Geneva Jean Hackler, 89, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, December 17, 2021 at her daughter's home.
Born in the family home in Tulsa, OK to Claude Ray Helt and Eva Boyd Helt, Geneva was known for her faith in God who saw her through many trials in her life. She lost her mother at 5 years old, was injured in a car accident at 29 that left her partially paralyzed from the waist down, widowed at 50, survived 3 heart attacks, two strokes, and COVID. She always delt with what was given her with style and grace and passed her faith onto her children. She loved to laugh, play cards (especially Hand and Foot with her friends at Evergreens), and play games with her children and grandchildren. She was an avid reader and she never had less than three books on her night table and one in the living room. She was a beautiful seamstress, a great cook and always had to time to listen to anyone who needed to talk. Her family was always her biggest priority and joy.
She had her first job at TG&Y in Tulsa at 16. At 22 she started working for McDonald Douglas, in Tulsa, in the typing pool. Later in life she and her husband started Hackler Construction, building custom homes in Muskogee, OK. She moved back to her beloved Tulsa in 1995 before moving to Fredericksburg in 2005 to be near her daughter and grandchildren.
She is survived by her younger brother, Dewey Helt of Tulsa, OK; two children, Deborah Hackler Bliss (Alan) of Stafford and William Lee Hackler (Sherry) Hackler of Angleton, TX; five grandchildren, Angela Bliss Tolbert (Nathan) of Orange, Jillian Bliss Scott (Shawn) of Stafford, Jamie Hackler Stillwell (Jessie) of Tahlequah, OK, Jason Morgan (Mary) of Sapulpa, OK, Dustin Hackler (Lacey) of Angleton, TX; 17 great-grandchildren; and five great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in her death by her loving husband, Wendell G. Hackler; parents, Claude Ray Helt and Eva Boyd Helt of Tulsa, OK; and six of her siblings.
A service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, 4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg Salvation Army.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 21, 2021.