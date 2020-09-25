Menu
George Ernest May Jr.
George Ernest May Jr.

George Ernest May Jr., 47 of Stafford passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Monday, September 21, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolanne; daughter, Sarah Nichole May; son, Christian McKenzie; mother, Doris May; grandmother, Roberta Sudduth, grandson, Liam Brett as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel at 1:00 pm, with the family receiving friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Stafford Memorial Park.

Online condolences may be sent at www.mullinsthompsonstafford .com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 25, 2020.
I'm so very sorry to hear of Georges passing. I enjoyed working with him. I will be praying for your family.
Mike Wallace
September 24, 2020