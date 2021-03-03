George Edwin Hitt
George Edwin Hitt (Stick), age 74, was taken home by His Heavenly Father February 26, 2021.
He was a wonderful and faithful husband, father and grandpa who never met a stranger, always had a joke and loved to make people laugh.
He worked for the Town of Culpeper Public Works Dept. for 38 years.
George was preceded in death by his parents Roy and Stella Hitt and four sisters.
George is survived by his loving wife Janet Hitt, for 52 wonderful years; three wonderful children, Melissa Verdel (Marc), Angie Fowler (George), Tony Hitt (Susan); six grandchildren Skyler H. Sisk (Jacob), Landon, Josiah, Jonas, Deizel Hitt and Quinn Fowler; and his last surviving sibling, William Hitt (Linda). Host of nieces and nephews, friends and two very special friends Frank and Lou Ann Trent.
Due to Covid restrictions, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Contributions may be made to Culpeper Rescue, Brandy Fire Dept. or Hospice of the Piedmont.
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 3, 2021.