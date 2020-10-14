George MelsonGeorge Barry Melson, 69, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital.The son of the late George Aubrey Melson and Cecelia Eleanor Patton Melson, George was a life member of the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad. He had retired from Verizon. George treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.Survivors include his wife of 48 years Elta Voneiff Melson; son Wesley Melson (Kimberly); and grandchildren Mackenzie, Brady, Parker and Colby.Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday, October 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison St, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.