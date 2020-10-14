Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
George Melson
George Melson

George Barry Melson, 69, of Colonial Beach, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mary Washington Hospital.

The son of the late George Aubrey Melson and Cecelia Eleanor Patton Melson, George was a life member of the Colonial Beach Rescue Squad. He had retired from Verizon. George treasured time spent with family, especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years Elta Voneiff Melson; son Wesley Melson (Kimberly); and grandchildren Mackenzie, Brady, Parker and Colby.

Family and friends will gather to celebrate his life on Friday, October 16 from 5:00 to 7:00 pm at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, 225 Dennison St, Colonial Beach, VA 22443.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Celebration of Life
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
131 3rd St, Colonial Beach, VA 22443
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-Colonial Beach Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.