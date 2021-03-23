George Schlegel, Jr.



"Buck" of Locust Grove, formally of the Dumfries/Triangle area passed away on March 10, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa, his son James Daniel as well as numerous beloved family and friends.



He is survived by a daughter Donna , a son George "Butch", three grandsons Danny (Jenni), Steven, and Ian. One granddaughter Lexy and a great granddaughter Mackenzie. Along with 4 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous loved ones and friends.



Buck was a marvelous wood worker. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Buck also always loved to fish. He will be remembered for his amazing cooking and recipes. Buck was a man that would give anyone the shirt off his back and then invite them home for dinner. He lived his life by the rule of hard work, humanity, humility and humor. He is truly loved and will be forever missed by anyone who knew him.



The family will host a service on March 27, 2021 at 11am at Wilderness Baptist Church will the burial to follow at Dumfries Cemetery.



