"Buck" of Locust Grove, formally of the Dumfries/Triangle area passed away on March 10, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
He is proceeded in death by his beloved wife, Teresa, his son James Daniel as well as numerous beloved family and friends.
He is survived by a daughter Donna , a son George "Butch", three grandsons Danny (Jenni), Steven, and Ian. One granddaughter Lexy and a great granddaughter Mackenzie. Along with 4 brothers, 3 sisters and numerous loved ones and friends.
Buck was a marvelous wood worker. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Buck also always loved to fish. He will be remembered for his amazing cooking and recipes. Buck was a man that would give anyone the shirt off his back and then invite them home for dinner. He lived his life by the rule of hard work, humanity, humility and humor. He is truly loved and will be forever missed by anyone who knew him.
The family will host a service on March 27, 2021 at 11am at Wilderness Baptist Church will the burial to follow at Dumfries Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.
Condolences and prayers for Bucks family. So sorry for their lose
Helen Marbaker
March 29, 2021
Buck was a wonderful man; sincere and honest. I grew very attached to him. I grew to like vintage westerns and the Virginian. My deepest condolences.
Mary Kobman
March 26, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the family. May he rest in peace.
Sandy Robinson
March 26, 2021
thoughts for the family during this difficult period. Prayers and hugs
Deidre Johnson
March 25, 2021
Uncle Buck (as he was known to me and my family) use to drive a big yellow van (well atleast it was big to me as a kid) and pick me and my brother up for church every Sunday at Triangle Baptist Church like clock work. (This was about 15-20 years ago). And I can still remember like it was yesterday. He was a great man. I´m so sorry for your loss. Heaven definitely gained a angel
Mary Shutts
March 24, 2021
Please accept my condolences. Butch was my first baseball coach (along with Andy Thurston) who taught lessons that I have passed along to my kids from over 40 years ago.
God bless
Leif Gyllenhoff
March 23, 2021
So sorry, Buck was a special person.
Wanda Liming
March 23, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. Donna & Butch, know that you have another angel watching over you.