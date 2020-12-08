George Whitesides



George J. Whitesides passed away after a brief illness on December 5, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. George Jr. was born in Lincolnton, NC to George and Dorothy Whitesides. George was an Eagle Scout and won the God and Country Award. A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, George worked as a teacher, an arts-and-crafts shop owner, and a print plant manager in Asheville, NC. He worked locally for Onduline for over 20 years and retired from a DC-area project management position. George was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church since 1976. He was the ultimate craftsman; toy-maker, furniture-maker, jewelry-maker, home builder, and fixer of almost anything. Throughout his life, George participated in volunteer activities, usually with tools in hand.



George was well-known for joke-telling and whittling. His carvings were often given to friends and family but were also sold in gift shops around the region. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Area Woodworkers Guild.



George was proud of his children and enjoyed supporting band activities, swim meets, soccer games, piano recitals and various school functions. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cynthia, brother David Charles, children Joe, Charlotte and Allister, and grandchildren Adah, Isilee, Gwyneth, Kali, and Joey.



Due to Covid, the family will have a private service.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 8, 2020.