George J. Whitesides passed away after a brief illness on December 5, 2020 surrounded by family at his home. George Jr. was born in Lincolnton, NC to George and Dorothy Whitesides. George was an Eagle Scout and won the God and Country Award. A graduate of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, George worked as a teacher, an arts-and-crafts shop owner, and a print plant manager in Asheville, NC. He worked locally for Onduline for over 20 years and retired from a DC-area project management position. George was a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church since 1976. He was the ultimate craftsman; toy-maker, furniture-maker, jewelry-maker, home builder, and fixer of almost anything. Throughout his life, George participated in volunteer activities, usually with tools in hand.
George was well-known for joke-telling and whittling. His carvings were often given to friends and family but were also sold in gift shops around the region. He was a member of the Fredericksburg Area Woodworkers Guild.
George was proud of his children and enjoyed supporting band activities, swim meets, soccer games, piano recitals and various school functions. He is survived by his wife of 50 years Cynthia, brother David Charles, children Joe, Charlotte and Allister, and grandchildren Adah, Isilee, Gwyneth, Kali, and Joey.
Due to Covid, the family will have a private service.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
12 Entries
Willie
July 8, 2021
I am at a total loss for words. A smile, laughter, and a small part of my heart left hearing of George's passing. If they is anything I can do or you need, please call or text.
Bill Nix
Friend
July 7, 2021
We will miss you George. A great friend and neighbor. I will cherish the beautiful dog you carved for us. God has an Angel.
Tricia and Bill Stallings
December 20, 2020
So very sorry Cindy. Beautiful obituary of his life
marina nagler
December 17, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. I didn't know George, but the few times I met him at the shop he was always pleasant.
Lisa Gregory
December 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of George passing. He was a kind man and Tyler still has the dog he carved for him. Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Laura Van Zandbergen
December 9, 2020
I was so sorry to hear of your loss. My prayers and thoughts are with the family.
Paula Everett
December 9, 2020
My condolences.
Sandra Bell Hooks
December 9, 2020
Cindy, Joan and I extend our condolences to you and all your family on George's passing. While now distant, we remember well the times we were near, and the times we shared. Go forward with hope, and the knowledge that others share your memories.
Dwight Peck
December 9, 2020
I lived on Corter Avenue many moons ago but have never forgotten some of my neighbors there. I certainly remember Cynthia and George. Both were welcoming to me when I moved into a house down the street, and I remember Charlotte´s long braids as if it were yesterday. George was such an affable and engaging person. I always enjoyed our interactions when I ran into him a few times after moving from the Chancellor neighborhood. My heart goes out to lovely Cynthia and the rest of the family.
Virginia Love Boone
December 8, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about George. He has been a great neighbor and friend for so many years and always had a joke to share! You are all in our thoughts and prayers!
Steve & Nancy Jones
December 8, 2020
George was a kind and caring man. He offered his hand in friendship with a smile to everyone. His sense of humor and intelligence showed in any subject of conversation. A true gentleman. Prayers and love to all the family.