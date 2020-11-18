George Young
George Albert "Al" Young, 78, of Colonial Beach, passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Fredericksburg.
Born in Washington, DC, to the late John Albert and Billie May Fleischhauer Young, he grew up in Colonial Beach and District Heights, MD. He retired as Director of Transportation for Colonial Beach Schools after retiring as an instructor from Spotsylvania County Schools. Always active in his community, he was a past trustee of Colonial Beach United Methodist Church and served on the Colonial Beach Town Council and was past President of Colonial Beach Education Foundation. Helping to start the first Little League in the area he also served as head football coach at Colonial Beach High School and as assistant coach with both the Courtland Cougars and Spotsylvania Knights during their State Championship years in the '80s and '90s. He loved vacationing in Ocean City, MD and cherished time spent with family.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joanne Marchant Young; children, Dawn Bernard (Kirk) and Bart Young (Stephanie); grandchildren, John Derek Bernard (Megan), Della Elizabeth Young, Anne Marie Bernard and Johnna Gray Young; siblings, Robert Lee Young (Carol) and Cynthia May Young, sister-in law, Linda H. Young; special friend Pat FitzGerald and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, William Steven Young.
The family will receive friends at Storke Funeral Home, Colonial Beach, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with interment to follow in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Colonial Beach United Methodist Church or to the Colonial Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.