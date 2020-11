Gilbert "Dunbar" MoomawGilbert "Dunbar" Moomaw, 71, of Richmond passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Henrico Doctors' Hospital.The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to the Highland County Humane Society, P.O. Box 458, Monterey, Va. 24465.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.obaughfuneralhome.com