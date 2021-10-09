Gladys Blankenbaker Proctor
Gladys Blankenbaker Proctor, 90, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Mrs. Proctor was the beloved widow of Vernon D. Proctor, after 63 years of marriage.
Mrs. Proctor, a native of Madison County graduated from Madison County High School, Class of 1948. After marriage she moved to Fredericksburg, she was employed by G & H for 16 years, and then was employed as an agent for Lee Curtis Insurance Service for approximately 30 years.
She was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church since 1952. She was a Sunday School teacher in the Children's and Youth Department for years, Assistant Treasurer, WMU Member, and ALPHA Sunday School Class.
Survivors include numerous nieces and nephews; and two special friends Robert and Gloria Mann.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry N. Blankenbaker and Winnie Clore Blankenbaker; a brother, James; four sisters Emma Frances, Virginia, Mary Ellen, and Martha Helen; and a nephew Jesse Ray.
A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, October 11 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with entombment to follow. Her nephew, Johnny Hawkins will be officiating.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 9, 2021.