Glenda Crosby
Glenda Faye Crosby of Lake Wales, FL passed away in Lake Wales on March 8, 2022. She was born in Lagrange, N.C. on August 2, 1941, to the late Kenneth and Elsie Miller. She was a dispatcher for Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department, enjoyed going to as many National Parks as she could, and generously donated to a variety of charities.
Faye is preceded in death by her brother Gerald R. Miller; and is survived by her sons, Sammy R. Walker, and wife Carla of Miami, Kenneth R. Walker, and wife Sherry of Frostproof, David E. Walker of Lake Wales, and Ronald Crosby of Stafford, VA; daughter Hope Crosby of Fredericksburg, VA; 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.
Memorial services and burial of ashes will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Moffit Cancer Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.