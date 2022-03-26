Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Glenda Crosby
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
Glenda Crosby

Glenda Faye Crosby of Lake Wales, FL passed away in Lake Wales on March 8, 2022. She was born in Lagrange, N.C. on August 2, 1941, to the late Kenneth and Elsie Miller. She was a dispatcher for Fairfax County, Virginia Police Department, enjoyed going to as many National Parks as she could, and generously donated to a variety of charities.

Faye is preceded in death by her brother Gerald R. Miller; and is survived by her sons, Sammy R. Walker, and wife Carla of Miami, Kenneth R. Walker, and wife Sherry of Frostproof, David E. Walker of Lake Wales, and Ronald Crosby of Stafford, VA; daughter Hope Crosby of Fredericksburg, VA; 10 grandchildren, and 6 great-grandchildren.

Memorial services and burial of ashes will be held 10:30 AM, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Stafford Memorial Park in Stafford, VA. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Moffit Cancer Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.