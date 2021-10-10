Glenroy Monroe (G.M.) "Jim" Haney
Glenroy Monroe (G.M.) "Jim" Haney, a lifelong resident of Fredericksburg, passed away at home on October 5, 2021, at the age of 89.
He is survived by his wife, Earline B. Haney; his daughter Beverly Haney and her spouse, Donna Deats Haney; his son Matthew Haney and his partner, Jeannie Ellis; his granddaughter Amanda Crabb and her husband, Aaron Crabb; his great-grandchildren Robbie and Lizzie Crabb; and Earline's daughter Joni Lewis and her husband, David.
Jim is also survived by his aunt, Joyce Monroe Bullock; his uncle, George Easom Monroe; and many cousins. He was especially close to first cousins Ronnie Aydlotte and Kathy Rowe, and nephew Jeffrey Haney.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, Glenroy "Jimmie" and Bernice Monroe Haney, his brother, Jerry Haney, and the mother of his children, Jacqueline Lightner Haney.
Jim was a graduate of James Monroe High School and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Richmond, where he also won the Golden Gloves Boxing Tournament. Upon graduation, he was Commissioned as Second Lieutenant in the US Marine Corps. After fulfilling his commitment at Camp LeJeune, NC, he returned home to join his father as co-owner of Haney Vending, Inc., a well-known music, food, and games business in Fredericksburg and 18 counties for more than forty years. He also earned his small-plane pilots license, and used it to travel for his employment with Macke Vending, Inc.
In 1970, Jim was elected Treasurer for the City of Fredericksburg, a position he held until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 81. He served a term as President of the Virginia Treasurer's Association. His 44 years in office make him the longest-serving treasurer in Virginia history. After retirement, he continued to own and operate Allman's Bar-B-Q restaurant with his son.
Jim devoted many hours of volunteer work as a member, board member, or chair of numerous charitable organizations, including Rappahannock United Way, Food Bank, Hope House, Kiwanis Club, YMCA, Goodwill, and the Chamber of Commerce, from which he received the 1973 Citizenship Award. After being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, he and Earline founded the Fredericksburg Parkinson's Support Group.
Jim was blessed with a beautiful tenor voice, and sang in countless numbers of weddings and funerals over the years. He was a founding board member of the Maranatha Touring Choir and the Fredericksburg Community Chorus, where he was often chosen to sing the tenor solos in its annual performance of Handel's "Messiah." He directed the Men's Chorus at Fredericksburg Baptist Church for five years, and the St. Mathias Methodist Church choir for over 20 years. He also sang for many years with the Historyland Barbershop Chorus and its quartet.
Jim was baptized at Fredericksburg Baptist Church at the age of 14 and was ordained a deacon there in 1971. He served as chair of the Salvation Army for eight years and the Fredericksburg Bible Institute for 10 years. He and Earline were regular participants in Camps Farthest Out, where they nurtured their faith.
Jim's faith walk was steady, intense, and of utmost importance in his life. He believed in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and led several different weekly Bible studies in his home. As his health failed, he led the studies by Zoom right up until the last few weeks of his life.
Jim was a devoted student of the Bible, and had a remarkable ability to remember Scripture, chapter and verse. For the last few years of his life, he wrote a book entitled "The Big Event," subtitled "Did Christianity Create the Bible or Did the Bible Create Christianity?" The book was published in September, and was a labor of love, designed to encourage readers to spend time thinking about their relationship with God.
The family offers special thanks to Jim's exceptional caregivers: Angela Alt, Aileen Drakeford, Cathy Hull, Janet Teates, and Linda Tolbert.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 14 from 5:00 to 7:00 at Covenant, Fredericksburg Chapel. The funeral will be Friday, October 15 at 2:00 at Fredericksburg Baptist Church, 1019 Princess Anne Street, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall. Jim will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in a private service.
Memorials may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research
at michaeljfox.org
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2021.