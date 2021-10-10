I never had the pleasure of actually meeting this dear man, however his dedication to the Treasurers Association of Virginia linger to this day. After reading the delightful rendition of his life, it is easy to see why he will always be remembered as The Honorable Glenroy Monroe "Jim" Haney. May God bless each of you with comfort and peace as you mourn your loss and cherish your memories.

Penny R. Gray, Treasurer of Page County October 12, 2021