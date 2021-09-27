Gloria Jersey Clagett



Gloria passed away suddenly in Mobile, AL on 11 August 2021. She was born in the Philippines on 22 November 1928 to Pablo Jersey and Silvina Valenzuela Jersey, and was 92 at the time of her death. Until recently, Gloria and her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas D. Clagett (Navy retired), lived in Montross, VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria will be interred at Winchester National Cemetery at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 27, 2021.