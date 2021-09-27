Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gloria Jersey Clagett
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mobile Funeral Home and Crematory
690 Zeigler Circle W
Mobile, AL
Gloria Jersey Clagett

Gloria passed away suddenly in Mobile, AL on 11 August 2021. She was born in the Philippines on 22 November 1928 to Pablo Jersey and Silvina Valenzuela Jersey, and was 92 at the time of her death. Until recently, Gloria and her loving husband of 47 years, Thomas D. Clagett (Navy retired), lived in Montross, VA. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gloria will be interred at Winchester National Cemetery at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 7, 2021.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
7
Interment
11:00a.m.
Winchester National Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Mobile Funeral Home and Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mobile Funeral Home and Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.