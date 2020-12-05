Gloria Padilla Duffie
Gloria Padilla Duffie of Stafford, VA, passed away at Mary Washington Hospital on Monday, November 30, 2020. She was 66.
She was born in New York City on April 09, 1954, to Juan and Gloria Padilla. She married Warren Duffie Sr. on December 21, 1974.
Gloria lived by the motto, "To love and be loved is the greatest joy on Earth." She enjoyed cooking, gardening, and volunteering with her church. Gloria especially loved spending time with her grandchildren, Savanah, Sierra, and Daniel. She was excited about the upcoming birth of her fourth grandchild.
Gloria is survived by her loving husband, Warren Sr.; two sons, Warren Jr. and Sean; their wives, Tamara and Melissa; a sister, Genevieve Riera of Jersey City, NJ; and two brothers, Juan Padilla and Richard Padilla of NY.
She was preceded in death by her father, Juan, in September 2011 and mother, Gloria, in August 2020.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Stafford Chapel, at 11 a.m., with the family receiving friends an hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gloria's name to Juvenile Diabetes, https://www.jdrf.org
Online condolences may be sent to www.mullinsthompsonstafford.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 5, 2020.