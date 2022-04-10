Menu
Gloria Atkinson Pritchett
Gloria Atkinson Pritchett

Gloria A. Pritchett, 85, of Stafford County entered into Eternal Rest on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at Hughes Home.

Mrs. Pritchett was a lifelong member of Sylvania Heights Baptist Church, of which her parents were charter members. She was born, lived in, and worked her entire life in the area. She retired from Printpack, Inc. in 1996.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her only child, Rolfe Lawrence "Larry" Pritchett of Texas; and brother-in-law Herbert Pritchett, Sr. (Barbara).

In addition to her parents, Grady and Ivy Atkinson of Spotsylvania, she was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Rolfe N. Pritchett of Stafford County; and her only sibling R. Spencer Atkinson of Spotsylvania.

A service will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sylvania Heights Baptist Church.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 10, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
14
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Apr
14
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
