Gloria "Darlene" Shelton
Mrs. Gloria "Darlene" Shelton, 73, of Stafford passed away on December 18, 2020 at her home surrounded by family.

Darlene was born in Stafford, Virginia to Everett and Pratt Timmons and lived there throughout her life. She retired in 2002 from the Department of the Army after 37 years of federal civilian service, and was a member of Saint Matthias United Methodist Church. Her favorite place to be was at home where she would work in the yard, gather with family, and sit on the front porch waving to neighbors. She brought joy to all around her through her contagious laugh, a smile that warmed hearts, her ability to dance like no one was watching, and her unconditional love for everyone she met.

She is survived by her husband, Donald Shelton; children Angela Donald (Forrest), James Haynes, Jason Shelton (Stacy), Tracey Payne (Kenny), and Angela Beach (Barry); grandchildren Amber Donald, Corey Bapst, Everly Shelton, Jayden Leatch, Hadley Leatch, Allie Snead (Jeff), Katie Beach, and Hannah Beach; and 3 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William "Everett" and Ethel "Pratt" Timmons; and her grandchild, Sara Payne.

A service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The service will be live-steamed, the link can be found on the online tribute. A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Matthias United Methodist Church, 426 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA. 22405.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Service
2:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and heart are with you during this time. We're so sorry for the loss of your loved one, as we know Darlene was a special person in your life. May the many happy memories that you made together be a consolation today and all the days ahead. We loved her dearly.
Jim/Eva Jones and Family
December 23, 2020
Ernest Lee
December 21, 2020
