Grace Sprow
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
October 6, 2020
Grace Sprow

Grace Sprow, 87, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away on October 6, 2020.

She is survived by her children, Lateefah Muhammad, Thomas E. Sprow, Jr., Mary S. (Kenneth) Malone, Geoffrey L. (Sharon) Sprow; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Thursday, October 15, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM followed by a private burial.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Viewing
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Jul
17
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m.
604 Spottswood Street, Fredericksburg, Virginia
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Zena, Jaden and Jacori Preston
October 13, 2020
Charles E. Sprow, Jr
Family
October 13, 2020
As-Salaam Alaikum, Family,
We thank Allah so much for Mama Grace. God gave her the right name GRACE. She was Grace in our midst, and will always be cherished as such. My condolences to you, Sister Lateefah, and your family. I'm here if you need something.
Love you,
Brother Abdul Arif Muhammad
Abdul Muhammad
Family
October 12, 2020
As Salaam Aleikum,

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Mama Grace. She has blessed so many people with her love and big heart. Her love and kindness for others will never be forgotten. I am so grateful to Allah for the love and kindness that she showed me by letting me stay at her home when we traveling back and forth to DC. You are so blessed to have had the real love of a “MOTHER”. What a merciful God we serve. I thank Allah for you and Mama Grace. May Allah continue to bless you and your family as you celebrate the life of Mama Grace and the lives she touched . Allah chooses whom he pleases. Hugs and kisses my sister.

Much love,

Sis. Joane
Joane Muhammad
Friend
October 12, 2020
Sorry to hear of Grace passing, memory's are never lost, bless you family.
Friend
October 12, 2020
Love you Aunt Grace and will miss you, you taught me how to be a Girl Scout and always help others out no matter what race they were. You always told us that we are all Gods childern and we should love and help each other. REST IN PEACE MY BEAUTIFUL AUNT LOVE YOU.
Trisha Fauntleroy
Family
October 11, 2020
Condolesences to the Sprow Family

Aunt Grace,

You will always be with us thru memories of times spent together. God has taken you home to expand his band of ANGELS. Rest in LOVE for you have been a good and faithful servant. Your smile, gentle manner, loving heart and kindness are the gifts that you have given us. Rest beautiful Aunt Grace.
Roland, Marva, Patrick, Stacie, Paris, Dason and Alano Moore Family
Family
October 11, 2020
Miss Grace, Had a voice of an angel, heart of gold and wearing matching colors the same as the love of her life. A little one cute as a Button. God Bless your family.
Iris Lucas Keeve
Friend
October 11, 2020
My Aunt Grace was a very special part of my childhood. She was a loving and oh so nurturing gentle spirit. As my Brownie leader, and later at Ann Hamrick House, she taught us many things. Most importantly, she was a visible example of kindness, caring and responsibility, right there for us to see. Stopping by her house after school to play with my cousins was a normal thing. I was always welcomed with a smile and a hug. This is a huge loss for the many villages of which she was a part. I am especially sorry for the many children who will miss the love and wisdom she so generously shared with everyone. Aunt Gracie, your rest is well earned. I know you are at peace and glorying in your place near the Throne.
Sherry Sprow Chambers
Family
October 11, 2020
You’ll be missed
REST IN ETERNAL PEACE

LANIQUE
October 11, 2020
RIP MAMA GRACE

Starletta
October 11, 2020
Mama Grace will forever be in our hearts. We send our deepest condolences to you all and know that you are in our prayers.

She will always be remembered for her bright smile, warm hugs and kind words.

We love you all

Starletta and Lanique ❤
October 11, 2020
We will miss you Rest in Peace!!!
Jean Spruill
Friend
October 11, 2020
My condolences to the Sprow family on the lost of their loved one, Grace. Remember The Master always loves and cares for you, especially during this time.
James Walker
Friend
October 11, 2020
Our Condolences go out to the family of Sis. Grace Sprow. May God keep his loving arms around each of you during this time.
Edward and Alyce Jones
Friend
October 11, 2020
Sending my Condolences to the Family with love from Celestine Mercer and Family
Celestine Mercer
Friend
October 10, 2020
It's hard to find the words to describe how I'm feeling right now. A part of me is sad & lonely but then there's that part of me that's rejoicing because I know God has welcomed His angel, Mama Grace, back to heaven. I'm thankful He loaned her to us for a while to learn what loving, caring & giving was all about. Mama Grace was that lady who accepted us as we were...no judgment. She didn't try to change us. She just wanted to help us, guide us, teach us. She's someone who's soooooo special that she can never be forgotten. Like my Pop always said, "I'm just a phone call away". Keeping "our" family in prayer. Love always, Pam Johnson
J Pamela Johnson
October 10, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Penny Hawkins
October 10, 2020
I cannot even begin to say how sorry I am to hear about Grace She touch my life as a sister in Christ and best friend. Just knowing Grace made my life better. I know they are rejoicing in Heaven today What a blessing your mother was to me and this world. My God bless you and give you peace knowing her love for you and for all was so amazing.
All my love
Carol
Carol Sharp
Friend
October 10, 2020
To the Sprow Family: May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
James & Melinda Reynolds
Friend
October 10, 2020
To Ernestine "Teen" and family,

My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are with you during this bereavement.

May you find comfort in knowing that others share your grief/loss and are praying with you.

Deepest sympathy, prayers and concerns,

Dea. Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RaMona Truslow
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sprow family,

You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Amanda & Amber Morton & Kenney
October 9, 2020
To the family sorry for your lost
And Pettus
Friend
October 8, 2020
To the family of the late grace SPROW she was a wonderful lady who loved the lord and will be missed i will hold her words to me let use you love you Grace sleep on Bro Vincent white
Vincent White
Family
October 8, 2020
Sending Condolences to the Sprow family and friends may God Comfort you doing this time of bearevment and may his blessings continue to be with you in the latter days to come in Jesus name.
Elder Twanna T Gray
Twanna Gray
Classmate
October 8, 2020
Sprow Family,
Cousin Grace, the Matriarch of our family, was a phenomenal woman. She will be sorely missed. My thoughts, prayers and love are with you during this very difficult time.
Virginia Clark
Family
October 8, 2020
Momma Grace was the sweetest and kindest person you ever met. Over 40 years ago, I became friends with her daughter Mary and would often go to their house and spend the night.......Momma Grace always treated me like one of her own . I will remember her sweet smile as she would say....how you doing Vivian?
Sprow Family, we are thinking of you as you walk through this difficult time and please know that we are praying for you all and keeping you in our prayers. May beautiful loving memories remain in your heart and bring you comfort....the Lord will hold you up. Condolences, Sympathy and LOVE. John and Vivian
John and Vivian Gordon
Friend
October 7, 2020
To Tommy and Family,

My deepest sympathy, prayers and condolences are extended to each of you during this bereavement.

May God's grace that's sufficient, grant each of you courage, faith and strength, in the days, weeks and months ahead.

Prayers,

Dea. Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Friend
October 7, 2020
To The Sprow Family, you have our prayers during this time. Grace showed such a good example of Christian Service. She showed such love towards (My mother Claudia, Aunts Jeane & Elaine, who are no longer here) including myself & others. Grateful to have known her.
Rev. Rudyard Lewis
Friend
October 7, 2020
Our condolences to the family.
James and Paula Wise
October 6, 2020
So sorry to hear about Mrs. Sprow. She was always so kind and nice. She worked with my mother at Hugh Mercer and my mother loved her dearly. May she rest in heavenly peace.
Martha Weston Spencer
Friend
October 6, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 6, 2020