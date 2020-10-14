My Aunt Grace was a very special part of my childhood. She was a loving and oh so nurturing gentle spirit. As my Brownie leader, and later at Ann Hamrick House, she taught us many things. Most importantly, she was a visible example of kindness, caring and responsibility, right there for us to see. Stopping by her house after school to play with my cousins was a normal thing. I was always welcomed with a smile and a hug. This is a huge loss for the many villages of which she was a part. I am especially sorry for the many children who will miss the love and wisdom she so generously shared with everyone. Aunt Gracie, your rest is well earned. I know you are at peace and glorying in your place near the Throne.

Sherry Sprow Chambers Family October 11, 2020