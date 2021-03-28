Menu
Grady Kiker
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Grady Kiker

Grady Lee Kiker, 70, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 with his family by his side.

He was born May 6, 1950 to Carl Lee Kiker and Zella Susan Hart Kiker. Grady worked for Toyota as a team leader and a master technician from May 1970 to May 2007, when he had to take a medical retirement. He worked for Bill Page Toyota, Falls Church, Ron Rosner Toyota, Fredericksburg, and Springfield Toyota, Springfield.

Grady is survived by his wife of 53 years, Julia "Judy" Kiker; his children, Julia "Ann" Lookabill (Ronnie), of Spotsylvania, Sherry L. Ritenour (Johnny), of Stafford, and Grady L. Kiker, Jr. (Jackie), of Stafford; his brothers and sisters, Joan Warring, of Roanoke, Sandra Whorton, of Flint Hill, Connie Wiley of Blue Ridge, Keith K. Kiker, of Locust Grove, and Edward A. Kiker (Vicky) of Purceville; his grandchildren, Jami Lookabill-Long (Trevor), of Arnold, MD, Joseph M. Kiker (Heather), of Arizona, Jacob J. Ritenour (Sarah), of Woodstock, Charlotte E. Kiker (Ronin Brown) of Spotsylvania, and Michael Kiker (Ashley) of Stafford; and great-grandchildren, Keira and Kaylee Brown, Sophia and Arie Kiker, and Grady Lee Kiker III.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a grandson, Ronnie D. Lookabill, Jr., and a brother, Carl Kelly Kiker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his name to the American Lung Association (action.lung.org) or the St. Jude Children Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).

Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 28, 2021.
