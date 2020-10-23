Menu
Gwendolyn Fern "Puddin" Dickinson
Gwendolyn "Puddin" Fern Dickinson

Gwendolyn "Puddin" Fern Dickinson, 77, of Fredericksburg passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at her residence.

Survivors include her children, Robin Edenton (Bobby), Bejoe Garwood, Cathy Hooker (David), Troy Garwood (Jess), Mark Garwood (Lisa), and Anthony Garwood (Jody); 17 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; siblings Hurley Samuels, Henrietta Snellings, and Bobby Samuels; sister-in-law Lois Roberson; and her very close friends, Joyce Loving and Cassie Dye. She was preceded in death by her husband, William H. Dickinson; grandson Travis Hooker; and siblings, Lucille Boutchyard, Evelyn Blackley, Hazel Hall, and John Samuels.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 pm on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
26
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
, Fredericksburg, Virginia
Oct
27
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
, Fredericksburg, Virginia
