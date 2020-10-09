Gwin Woolfolk Lee



Gwin Woolfolk Lee



Gwin W. Lee departed this life on 8/17/20. He was born on April 14, 1941. He was a life-long resident of Stafford County. He graduated from Stafford High School and retired as a civilian employee of Quantico. He enjoyed gardening after retirement. Gwin was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Richards Lee; his parents Dr. Ludwell Fitzhugh Lee and Mary Nell Lee Belva; two brothers Ludwell Fitzhugh Lee Jr. and Robert Walton Lee. Gwin is survived by a daughter, Virginia Talisman and his sisters, Lillian L. Kelley and Nancy L. Butts both of Troutville. He has several nieces and nephews.



His sisters would like to express their appreciation to Cindy Miller and John Dickerson and his family for their friendship shown to their brother.



There will be a graveside service on October 30th at 1pm at St. John's Episcopal Church in King George Courthouse.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 9, 2020.