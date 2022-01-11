Harlow C. Peck II
Harlow C. Peck II, 59, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis.
Harlow was born on April 13, 1962 to Philip Peck and Caroline Emmerling (Gowin) in Canandaigua, NY. After graduating from Victor High School, he joined the US Marine Corps and graduated from Parris Island as a Private and became a 0351 Anti-Tank Assault-man with 3/8 Marines. In his time with 3/8 he attended airborne school and deployed to Beirut, Lebanon. During his illustrious 23 and a half year career, he served in 2nd LAR, 3rd LAR, Marine Corps Recruiting, Weapons Field Training Battalion, and MAG 31. He finished his career as the I-I First Sergeant for Company F, 2/25 Marines in Albany, NY. After retirement, he and his family transitioned to Spotsylvania to begin his civilian career.
Harlow met his lifelong partner, Tracy Hensler, in Canandaigua, NY where they would later marry in 1993.
Always giving of himself, Harlow always thought of family, friends and neighbors first. He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing with his brothers in New York and his family in Virginia. Harlow loved riding his motorcycle and would go anywhere, with anyone, just to enjoy the ride. He proudly rode with the Band of Brothers club out of Quantico and was a member of the VFW, American Legion, and the Marine Corps League.
He is survived by his spouse, Tracy Peck; sons Cody (Stacey) Peck and Joshua (Amelia) Peck; mothers Caroline Emmerling and Candy Peck; and siblings Rex (Julie) Peck, Phil (Joi) Peck, Howie (Sandie) Peck, and Katrina (Shane) Lloyd; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Harlow was preceded in death by his fathers, Philip Peck and Charles Emmerling.
Services will be held at a later date in Quantico, Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to a Veterans organization of your choice.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Semper Fidelis
Imagine that.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 11, 2022.