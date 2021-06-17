Harold "Dick" ScheibeHarold "Dick" Scheibe, 83, of King George VA passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at his home.Originally from Connecticut, Dick earned his BS degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Connecticut in 1959. He supported the Navy for 35 years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center, Dahlgren Division and Naval Sea Systems Command, Crystal City. After retiring, he worked for a defense contractor, supporting Navy weapons acquisitions and consulting for more than a decade. He had several patents related to his work.Dick served on the Germanna College Board from 2002 until 2013 and Chair of the Board from 2008 until 2011. During his tenure as chair, the college broke ground in 2011 for the Science and Engineering Building on GCC's Fredericksburg Campus in Spotsylvania. He actively supported the GCC faculty and participated in the initial structuring of the engineering curriculum. In fact, Germanna Community College will re-name its engineering lab and classroom after him in recognition of his gift of $25,000 to the engineering program. His generosity will provide a new 3D scanner and materials hardness tester for students in the engineering program.In addition to his professional engineering career, Dick was an avid boater and fisherman, a private pilot, and a Virginia licensed contractor and master electrician. He has always espoused the belief that fundamental experience and knowledge, usually focused within a chosen vocational specialty, is vastly enhanced by gaining other diverse interests and skills. No knowledge gained is ever wasted.Dick is survived by his longtime companion Colleen Jennings; his daughter Lori Scheibe; his son Karl Scheibe (Sandy); three grandchildren, John, Karen and Nathan; three great-grandchildren, Hayden, Emerson and Brooklyn; Brian (Shelly) and James (Patty) Jennings and one brother, David Scheibe (Judy) of Olympia, WA.The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of memorial contributions to the Germanna Community College Educational Foundation Engineering Program at P.O. Box 1430, Locust Grove, Virginia 22508.A Celebration of Life is being planned for a future date.