Harry Melvin Johnson
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Harry Melvin Johnson

Harry Melvin Johnson, 91, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully at his home on June 21, 2021.

He was born on November 29, 1929 to Dewey and Queen Johnson of Louisa. He was a member of Glenora Baptist Church for 25 years, and a former member of Edgewood Christian Church prior to that. Melvin had a strong work ethic, and retired from VDOT after 26 years of service. He had a quiet demeanor and loved his family very much. Additionally, he was an avid hunter and fisherman. Watching NASCAR was one of his passions.

Melvin is survived by his daughter, Michelle Strong (Ronnie); grandsons Matthew and Daniel; sister Lucille Brooks, and numerous nieces and nephews. Melvin was preceded in death by wife of 43 years, Ella Lee Johnson; and siblings William Sr., Clarence Sr., and Doris Payne.

A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation either to Mary Washington Hospice or Glenora Baptist Church of Mineral.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
24
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Jun
24
Service
11:00a.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Funeral Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
