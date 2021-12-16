Harry Martin Lewis
Harry Martin Lewis, beloved husband, father and brother, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at the age of 84. He was born in Chilhowie, Virginia on January 26, 1937.
Harry grew up in Bristol, Tennessee and attended the University of Tennessee before joining the Marine Corps, a great source of pride for him. On December 15, 1963, he married Ann Thomas, who survives him. He had two daughters Betsy (José) and her children, David and Pablo Moreno and Marcie (Larry) and her children, Madeleine, Grace and Caroline Percival. The family moved to Fredericksburg in 1971 where Harry worked as an electrical engineer for nearly 30 years at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church, serving as a Deacon for a number of years. He found joy in working as a docent and sharing his interest in military history at the Marine Corps Museum during retirement. Harry also enjoyed traveling to spend time with his grandchildren in Connecticut and Hong Kong.
In addition to his wife, daughters and their families, Harry is survived by a brother, Tom (Joanne); sisters-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins. He was a wonderful father and grandfather who was generous with his time and expertise. We are forever grateful for his love and the many memories of our time together.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021 at The Fredericksburg Presbyterian Church. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 16, 2021.