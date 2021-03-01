Harry E. Maxey
Harry E. "Gene" Maxey, 85, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at his home.
Born on August 23, 1935 in Washington, D.C. to the late Emma "Jo" and Frank Maxey. Gene was a businessman who owned Maxey Hardware, Liquor and Auction Company. Gene was a passionate auctioneer. He had true love with a wealth of knowledge for antiques. Gene was also a life member with Southgate Clinton Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Karen E. Maxey; his children Bob (Renee) and Bill (Sharon); grandchildren Eric, Jennifer, and Katie. He was preceded in death by his brother, Lt. Col. William "Bill" Maxey.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 6 at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Trinity Episcopal Church, 825 College Ave., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 1, 2021.