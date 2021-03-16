Harry Truman Pritchett
Harry Truman Pritchett, 75, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Harry retired from the United States Air Force and Virginia Air National Guard after 30 years of faithful service to his country. He continued his service working at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren where he retired in 1999.
While his love of his country was great, his love for his fellow human beings was greater. Mr. Pritchett's dedication and love for people in need set an example of how to love one another without reservation or expectation of a return. Harry was a warm and loving soul that thought always of others before himself.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Lucy B. Pritchett; sons Timothy Diehr (Lori) of Stafford, David Pritchett (Maria) of Spotsylvania; and 5 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. at LifePoint Spotsylvania at 5050 Gateway Blvd. with a celebration of life to follow at 3 p.m. officiated by Rev. Daniel Floyd. Interment will be held for family and close friends on Tuesday, March 16 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Blankenbaker, Dwight Carter, Danny Pritchett, Ricky Pritchett, Stevie Pritchett, Rob Henderlighter and Scott Huff.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zoe Freedom Center P.O. Box 4041 Fredericksburg, VA 22402.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 16, 2021.