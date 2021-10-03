Hattie Mae Smith
Hattie Mae Smith, 91, of Fredericksburg passed away peacefully on September 16, 2021 at home.
Survivors include her children, Patricia McGuckin (Bob), Joan Price, Bonnie Smith, Linwood "Lin" Smith, Judy Kiker, and Phyllis "Beatle" Morris (Ed); 13 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Aubrey Smith; her parents, Tucker and Inez McClanahan; and her brothers, Charles, Floyd, and Tucker McClanahan.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford and 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Stafford.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 8 at Ebenezer United Methodist Church, Stafford. Interment will follow at 1:00 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2021.