Helen Covington Bunn
Helen Covington Bunn

Helen Anne Covington Bunn, 93, of Ruther Glen passed away peacefully at home on Monday, April 18, 2022. She was the youngest daughter of LeRoy and Bertha Cross of Ashland. Helen Anne was predeceased by her first husband Lloyd P. Covington Sr., and her second husband Garland Elwood Bunn. She is survived by her sons Bill Covington (Beth) and Pete Covington

(Ada); step-children Richard Bunn (Beth) and Tina Thomas; grandchildren Joshua Covington (Kendall), Katie Brooking (Trey), Cameron Covington (Richie), Jessica Covington, Erik Covington (Erin); step-grandchildren Sandy Colgin, Derek Thomas, Amanda & Jason Bunn; great grandchildren Kyla, Brianna, Emma, Evan, Elise, Tyree & Odin; step-great grandchildren Savannah, Cassidy, Skylar & Ben. Helen Anne and Lloyd ran the Caroline Theatre in Bowling Green for many years. She was also a beautician and

retired from the U.S. Postal Service. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, which will be held 3:00 PM Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, Va. Interment to follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to Saint Paul's UMC., P.O. Box 443, Ruther Glen, Va. 22546. Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green is in charge of final arrangements. Sign register book online www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
22
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
Apr
22
Service
3:00p.m.
St. Paul's United Methodist Church
25187 Signboard Rd., Ruther Glen, VA
