Helen L. Carr
Helen L. Carr joined the heavenly angels to be with God on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on November 29, 1924 in Wise County. Moving to Portsmouth during WWII she worked as a welder helping build ships in support of the war effort. After the war she met her future husband with whom she started a family. In 1968 the family moved to Falmouth.
A multi-talented lady, she had many lifetime hobbies. She had a lovely voice and sang in several groups, taught herself piano, cake decorating, and tole painting. Helen spent many hours gardening, landscaping and arranging flowers. She also was an expert in sewing. Education was important to her and as an older adult she attended secretarial school earning all A's.
She was a bright light to all who knew her. She was an inspiration to her children and stayed involved in their many activities throughout their lives. Always she served as a loving and dedicated mother doing whatever she could and making any sacrifice necessary to take care of her children, grandchildren, and her four legged kids. Helen was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and lover of all people especially the underdog. She was an animal activist and helped change laws involving animal care. She loved all animals, insects and critters.
She was a fighter and won many health battles but at 96, she is blessed to now be at peace with her family and pets. She is survived by her children, Mandy, Jack (Brenda), and Mike; grandchildren Maddie, John, Emily (Jordan); great-grandchildren Emberlynn and Abraham; pets Big Boy and Jumper; Edie's girls; Jean's boys; and the Carr cousins. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, John; parents Robert and Mandy Lovell; many siblings; and numerous pets.
Thanks for the loving care from the staff at Heartfields at Fredericksburg.
Due to COVID, all services are private.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be sent to Hillcrest United Methodist Church, 2208 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 20, 2020.