Helen Elizabeth Desarmeaux
Helen Elizabeth Sutton Desarmeaux, 92, daughter of David and Katharyn Sutton passed away peacefully November 26, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital. She leaves her daughters, Debra and Dianne, son-in-law, Warren Towne, grandchildren Michael Towne and Danielle Towne Oaks and her husband Nate, and one great grand-daughter, Zoe. She also leaves her brother, Robert Sutton in Ubly, Michigan. She was predeceased by siblings, Gladys, James, Mollie and Norajean.
Helen was born April 6, 1928 in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan and grew up there. She married her high school sweetheart, Leon James (Desi) Desarmeaux. Leon joined the Navy and they were stationed in San Diego, CA, Groton CT, Paris, France and Washington, DC. Helen was an active member of the Navy Wives Club for many years. They bought a house in Woodbridge, VA where Helen worked for a Sears Catalog store. After retirement from the Navy, they had a house built in Lake-of-the-Woods, VA. Helen was then able to achieve her dream - graduating from Mary Washington College in May, 1999 at age 71. She was the only sibling to go to college and all of her siblings came to her graduation, as well as immediate family.
Helen and Desi were members of the Lake-of-the-Woods Church where she was an elder. They also belonged to the Lions Club where Helen was a member of the women's Lioness Auxiliary. At Lake-of- the-Woods, they ran Desi's Airport Service, taking clients to airports around Washington, DC and Baltimore. Helen was a loving person with many friends across our country, including her high school principal who sent her a card when she graduated college.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be held for Helen at Lake of the Woods Church, Locust Grove. Reverend Mike LeMay will officiate. Following the service, Helen will be laid to rest next to Desi at the Quantico Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LOWLINC, P.O. Box 518, Locust Grove, VA or to a local animal shelter of one's choosing. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 4, 2020.