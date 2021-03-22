Helen Jeannette Welbaum Maisonpierre
Helen Jeannette Welbaum Maisonpierre, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Helen was an active member of many patriotic organizations, notably the Daughters of the American Revolution, in which she was a member for 60 years, and the Colonial Dames 17th Century. She was also a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Andre; two sons Jonathan and Luke; one daughter Diane Frank; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Services will be private.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.