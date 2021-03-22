Menu
Helen Jeannette Welbaum Maisonpierre
Helen Jeannette Welbaum Maisonpierre, 94, of Fredericksburg passed away on Friday, March 19, 2021.

Helen was an active member of many patriotic organizations, notably the Daughters of the American Revolution, in which she was a member for 60 years, and the Colonial Dames 17th Century. She was also a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Survivors include her husband, Andre; two sons Jonathan and Luke; one daughter Diane Frank; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two on the way.

Services will be private.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 22, 2021.
Grandma, you will forever and always be in our hearts. While we will miss you, we will remember and rejoice in the beautiful memories we made with you over the years. XO
Sherry & Jackson
April 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of the passing of Helen. I've always loved talking with her and Andre at the dentist office. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. Such a wonderful couple.
Roxann Pickett
March 23, 2021
