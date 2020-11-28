Helen Murray



MURRAY: Helen was born in Statesboro, GA on January 20, 1922 to Ferd M. & Lillie (Waters) Motes. As a young girl the family relocated to Jacksonville, FL where she would spend most of her life, living, loving and tending to her immediate and extended family. In 2007 she moved to Fredericksburg, VA to be close to her daughter and son-in-law after living vigorously and independently for 85 years. She is survived by her devoted daughter, Vivian L Reagan; granddaughters, Judith L Reagan of Overland Park, KS & Karen L Reagan of Fayetteville, NC ; great-grandsons, Michael J Fedowitz III & Reagan C Fedowitz both of Fayetteville. Daughter-in-Law, Linda H Murray of Flagler Beach, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband Jacob W Murray; son, Rodney E Murray; brothers, Talmadge Motes, Waldo Motes and H. D. Motes; son-in-law, James F Reagan. Aunt Helen as she was known in Jacksonville, leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews and special friends. Always a faithful church goer throughout her life, Helen was baptized at the age of 91 at Ferry Farm Baptist Church. Grandma Helen as she was known in Fredericksburg will truly be missed by all who knew her. Helen was a caregiver to all, raising her younger brothers, daughter and son. Caretaking her mother later in life and a supportive aunt to nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. She loved "the little fellers" most of all. Helen is at home with her Lord and Savior but will be missed dearly here on earth. She will be laid to rest Saturday at 10:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery (Gate #1) in Jacksonville, FL with her family with Pastor Chris Drum officiating. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to their favorite charity. Arrangements under the direction of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home, 4747 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida 32206



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 28, 2020.