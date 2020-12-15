Menu
Helen Corrine Woolfrey
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Helen Woolfrey

Helen Corrine Woolfrey, 80, of St. Thomas, Pennsylvania and formerly of Rhoadesville, VA, passed away December 13, 2020 at home with family by her side. She was born on July 22, 1940 in Buena Vista, Virginia to David and Yetie (Austin) Moore. She enjoyed the outdoors and gardening and growing her flowers.

Helen is survived by her two children: David (husband of Elizabeth) Woolfrey of St. Thomas and Darlene (wife of Earl) Williams of Burr Hill, Virginia. She has five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She is survived by two brothers and three sisters. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Massey Clayton Woolfrey and seven brothers and sisters.

Due to the Covid Pandemic, memorial services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Kelso-Cornelius Funeral Home,Ltd. of Chambersburg, PA has been entrusted with conducting the services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.KelsoCorneliusFH.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
We'd like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family for your loss.
Warren & Donna
December 18, 2020
